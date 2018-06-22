identity explored

The John Hewitt Society has launched the programme for the 31st John Hewitt International Summer School, taking place in The Market Place Theatre, Armagh, from Monday July 23 to Saturday 28.

This year’s summer school focuses on ‘Facing change: shifting borders and allegiances’, with over 35 events from more than 60 writers, artists, commentators and lecturers, examining how changing political circumstances affect how we think and behave, and how relocation, enforced or voluntary, shapes our life chances.

Artists, writers, and speakers will also consider the impact of anniversaries on our allegiances, including the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights movement, and the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, and what we can learn from past or different experiences.

The 2018 programme features gala events from poets Michael Longley and Imitaz Dharker, both recipients of The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, and readings from celebrated novelists such as Patrick Gale and Liz Nugent.

Musical performances include the renowned collaboration from Ulaid and Duke Special, and Edges of Light with iconic dancer Colin Dunne (Riverdance), with celebrated musicians Tóla Custy, Maeve Gilchrist and David Power.