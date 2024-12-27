Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​The Countryside Alliance has promised that any attempt to outlaw hunting in Northern Ireland will be met with a fight.

The body was responding to a renewed push towards criminalisation from the Alliance Party.

The party is currently mulling over a bill to ban the practice in Northern Ireland, and is hosting a consultation into the matter which closes in about a fortnight.

The practice has been illegal in Great Britain for over two decades.

It was banned in Scotland in 2002 and in 2004 in England and Wales, and in its place have arisen"trail hunts", where hounds follow a pre-laid trail instead of a live animal (though the League Against Cruel Sports says these are often "a cover for illegal fox hunting").

Open fox hunting remains legal in Northern Ireland – and the Republic of Ireland – and Boxing Day is traditionally a prominent day in the hunting calendar.

The Countryside Alliance listed six hunts across Northern Ireland on Thursday: in Fermanagh, mid Antrim, east Antrim, south-east Tyrone, and two in south Down.

Co-inciding with this, the Alliance Party issued statements and videos across social media, renewing its call for hunting to be banned.

It quoted John Blair, its agriculture and environment spokesman, as saying: “Hunting wild mammals with dogs is a cruel and archaic practice which, quite frankly, should be consigned to the past.

“The fact that it already has been in every other region in the UK only makes our lack of action on this even more shameful.

"It’s beyond time that we were brought into line with England, Scotland, and Wales in seeing it outlawed.

“This time last year, awaiting the restoration of Stormont after yet another collapse, I reaffirmed my commitment to ending hunting wild mammals with dogs, and have since re-tabled my Private Members Bill seeking to do just that, which is now out for consultation.

“Sinn Féin and most of the DUP voted against the bill last time, allowing it to fall. I’d urge them to rethink this position, and when the opportunity arises, join with Alliance to end this brutal practice.

“In 2024, watching animals being ripped apart for sport should not be an anticipated event on anyone’s social calendar.

"I would implore that anyone who feels as strongly about this as myself and my Alliance colleagues do, to please take a few minutes to fill out the consultation and make your voice heard.”

In response, Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “John Blair's obsession with hunting is completely out of touch with the priorities of the people of Northern Ireland, and his so-called consultation is farcical.

"There are a million more important issues affecting people's lives and his decision to waste more of Stormont's precious time on this issue says a lot about both him and his party’s priorities.

"If he wants to pursue a fight with the countryside over the ability of farmers to protect their livestock and conservationists to protect threatened species he will get one."

When the matter last came before the NI Assembly (also tabled by John Blair), the proposal for a ban was defeated by 45 MLAs to 38.

Sinn Fein were universally opposed to the ban, as was most of the DUP - though there were some exceptions such as Christopher Stalford, Peter Weir, and Jim Wells.