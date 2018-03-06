Images that shook NI: 30 years on from Michael Stone’s attack on Milltown Cemetery

As part of today’s News Letter focus on the Fortnight that shook Northern Ireland, we take a look back at the images from loyalist Michael Stone’s attack at Milltown Cemetery.

Michael Stone: Maverick Milltown assassin earned worldwide notoriety

As republicans gave three IRA members shot dead by the SAS in Gibraltar a heroes’ funeral in west Belfast, renegade killer Stone began detonating grenades and firing shots in to the crowd of mourners.

Three men, including IRA member Kevin Brady, were killed in the attack.

