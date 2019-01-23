IN FULL: N.I. school closures due to snow and ice

The adverse weather conditions has resulted in the closure of some schools in Northern Ireland.
List of N.I. school closures (according to the Education Authority Northern Ireland):
- Portglenone Primary School, 10 Cullybackey Road - Closed on January 23, 2019 due to adverse weather.
- Carnalbanagh Primary School (Ballymena), 1 Glenview Road - Closed on January 23, 2019 due to adverse weather.
- Millquarter Primary School (Toomebridge), 139 Crosskeys Road - Closed on January 23, 2019 due to adverse weather.
(This page will be updated should more schools close)