IN FULL: NI Executive Office statement on Storm Eleanor

The Executive Office has issued a statement on Storm Eleanor, which has left thousands of people without power and caused a number of road closures in the Province.

It stated: “Recovery is ongoing following a regional multi-agency response to Storm Eleanor which affected Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

“An amber weather warning for wind was issued by the Met Office valid from 7.30pm on January 2 to 4am on January 3.

“Front line responders and multi-agencies were prepared from this time and started an immediate response.

“A regional multi-agency conference call was convened at 7.45pm to enable the emergency services, relevant government departments and local government to assess the potential impacts, co-ordinate communication and implement a co-ordinated emergency planning response across all sectors.

“All organisations worked through the night, often in very challenging and difficult conditions, to ensure the impact of the storm were dealt with as quickly as possible.

“A further regional multi-agency meeting was convened at 8am this morning to assess the impact and ensure all necessary actions are co-ordinated across all organisations to allow normal services to return as soon as possible.

“Another multi-agency assessment will take place at noon today to deal with any further recovery issues that have been identified.

“The priority this morning is to ensure customers are back on supply, roads are cleared and emergency repairs carried out to property.

“Members of the public should continue to take care, particularly in relation to damaged property, large trees and electric lines. Contractors should check all scaffolding to ensure it hasn’t moved during the storm.

“Further updates will be provided throughout the day at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/winds”