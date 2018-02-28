IN FULL: NI school closures due to wintry weather

The Department of Education has tonight published a full list of school closures for Thursday and Friday due to adverse weather conditions.
Below is the list in full
Thursday, March 1
South Eastern Schools
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB
Southern Schools
Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH
St Oliver's Primary School Carrickrovaddy, 2 Roxborough Road, BT35 0QJ
Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE
St Joseph's Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA
St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN
Moneydarragh Primary School, 101 Longstone Road, BT34 4UZ
Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS
St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ
St Colman's Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH
St Dallan's Primary School, Clonallon Road, BT34 3RP
St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA
Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH
Kilbroney Integrated Primary School, 15 Cloughmore Road, BT34 3EL
St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP
St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU
Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
Friday, March 2
Southern Schools
St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN
St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ
Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH