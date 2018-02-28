IN FULL: NI school closures due to wintry weather

The Department of Education has tonight published a full list of school closures for Thursday and Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

RELATED: Who makes the final call if your child's school needs to close due to snow?

School closures

Below is the list in full

Thursday, March 1

South Eastern Schools

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB

Southern Schools

Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH

St Oliver's Primary School Carrickrovaddy, 2 Roxborough Road, BT35 0QJ

Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE

St Joseph's Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA

St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN

Moneydarragh Primary School, 101 Longstone Road, BT34 4UZ

Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS

St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ

St Colman's Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH

St Dallan's Primary School, Clonallon Road, BT34 3RP

St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA

Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH

Kilbroney Integrated Primary School, 15 Cloughmore Road, BT34 3EL

St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL

St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP

St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU

Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

Friday, March 2

Southern Schools

St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN

St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ

Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH