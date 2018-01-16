IN FULL: NI schools closed due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland have had to close because of the wintry conditions.

A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.

Here's a list of the schools which have had to close for the day.

Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan

Cortamlet Primary School

Drumadonnell Primary School

McKinney Primary School, Crumlin

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road

Newtownhamilton High School

St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone

St Malachy's High School Castlewellan

St Mary's Primary School Dechomet in County Down

St Michael's Primary School in Newtownhamilton