IN FULL: NI schools closed due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland have had to close because of the wintry conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.
Here's a list of the schools which have had to close for the day.
Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan
Cortamlet Primary School
Drumadonnell Primary School
McKinney Primary School, Crumlin
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road
Newtownhamilton High School
St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone
St Malachy's High School Castlewellan
St Mary's Primary School Dechomet in County Down
St Michael's Primary School in Newtownhamilton