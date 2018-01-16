IN FULL: NI schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland will be closed on Wednesday because of the wintry conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.
9:10pm UPDATE: Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.
North Eastern region schools
Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN
Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL
Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS
Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT
Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU
Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP
Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,
St Patrick's College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ
Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU
Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW
Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL
South Eastern region schools
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB
St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT
The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH
ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR
Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU
Southern region schools
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
St Mary's Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX
St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE
St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR
St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL
St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR