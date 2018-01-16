IN FULL: NI schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland will be closed on Wednesday because of the wintry conditions.

A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.

9:10pm UPDATE: Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.

North Eastern region schools

Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN

Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL

Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS

Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT

Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP

Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW

St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ

Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,

St Patrick's College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ

Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU

Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW

Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL

South Eastern region schools

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB

St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB

St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY

Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT

The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH

ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR

Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU

Southern region schools

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

St Mary's Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX

St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE

St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR

St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ

NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN

St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL

St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ

Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR​