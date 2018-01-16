IN FULL: NI schools closed today due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland are closed today because of the wintry conditions.

A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.

UPDATE: Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.

Belfast Schools

Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT

North Eastern Schools

Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU

Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN

Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL

Glynn Primary School, 26 Main Road, BT40 3HF

Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS

Ballymena Primary School, 101 Ballymoney Road, BT43 5BX

King's Park Primary School Newtownabbey, King's Drive, BT37 0DG

Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT

Fourtowns Primary School, 59 Cullybackey Road, BT42 1LA

Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS

Mossgrove Primary School, Swanston Road, BT36 8DN

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU

Templepatrick Primary School, 5 Lylehill Road, BT39 0AQ

Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF

Carniny Primary School, 61 Old Cullybackey Road, BT43 5JR

Oakfield Primary School, Oakfield Drive, BT38 7SP

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP

Seaview Primary School Glenarm, 11 New Road, BT44 0AA

Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW

St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU

St Paul's Primary School Ballymena, 32 Ballynafie Road, BT42 1LF

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ

Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW

Glengormley Integrated Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT36 6HJ

Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk

Acorn Integrated Primary School, 110 Victoria Road, BT38 7JL

Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

St Patrick's College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ

Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU

Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW

Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL

Larne Grammar School, 4-6 Lower Cairncastle Road, BT40 1PQ

South Eastern Schools

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX

Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS

Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA

Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB

Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR

St Joseph's Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX

St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

St Joseph's Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ

St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB

St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ

St Malachy's Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN

St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY

Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF

Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT

The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH

Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB

ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR

Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ

Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU

Southern Schools

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY

Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG

St Joseph's Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA

St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN

Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT

St Mary's Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX

St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE

St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR

St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS

St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW

St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

St Patrick's Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ

NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN

St Joseph's Boys' High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH

St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL

St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS

St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP

New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN

Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ

St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU

Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR