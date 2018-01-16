IN FULL: NI schools closed today due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland are closed today because of the wintry conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.
UPDATE: Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.
Belfast Schools
Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT
North Eastern Schools
Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU
Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN
Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL
Glynn Primary School, 26 Main Road, BT40 3HF
Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS
Ballymena Primary School, 101 Ballymoney Road, BT43 5BX
King's Park Primary School Newtownabbey, King's Drive, BT37 0DG
Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT
Fourtowns Primary School, 59 Cullybackey Road, BT42 1LA
Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS
Mossgrove Primary School, Swanston Road, BT36 8DN
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU
Templepatrick Primary School, 5 Lylehill Road, BT39 0AQ
Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF
Carniny Primary School, 61 Old Cullybackey Road, BT43 5JR
Oakfield Primary School, Oakfield Drive, BT38 7SP
Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP
Seaview Primary School Glenarm, 11 New Road, BT44 0AA
Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
St Paul's Primary School Ballymena, 32 Ballynafie Road, BT42 1LF
Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW
Glengormley Integrated Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT36 6HJ
Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk
Acorn Integrated Primary School, 110 Victoria Road, BT38 7JL
Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
St Patrick's College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ
Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU
Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW
Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL
Larne Grammar School, 4-6 Lower Cairncastle Road, BT40 1PQ
South Eastern Schools
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS
Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
St Joseph's Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Joseph's Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ
St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB
St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ
St Malachy's Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN
St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY
Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT
The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH
Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB
ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR
Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU
Southern Schools
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY
Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG
St Joseph's Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA
St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN
Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT
St Mary's Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX
St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE
St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR
St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS
St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW
St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
St Patrick's Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
St Joseph's Boys' High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH
St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL
St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP
New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN
Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ
St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR