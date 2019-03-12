IN FULL: San Francisco mayor apologises over official honour praising McGuinness

The mayor of San Francisco has apologised for the wording of an official certificate honouring Martin McGuinness.

The certificate, which was presented on Friday and came to wider public attention late at the weekend, hailed his “service in the military” and his role as a peacemaker.

There had been an outcry from unionist figures, with the former First Minister Arlene Foster inviting the mayor to Northern Ireland to see for herself the pain wrought by the IRA’s armed campaign.

The News Letter had contacted her office asking how the certificate came to be awarded, whether she knew of his IRA background beforehand, and whether she could say anything about the disquiet it has caused victims.

The statement from mayor London Breed reads in full:

“As part of San Francisco’s annual St Patrick’s Day festivities, the Mayor of San Francisco has traditionally provided Certificates of Honor to the Honorary Grand Marshalls selected by the United Irish Societies of San Francisco. This year, Martin McGuinness was selected as one of the five Grand Marshalls.

“San Francisco values means respect for the democratic process and non-violent political actions.

“The language on the Certificate of Honor should have taken more care to apply these values when reflecting the history of Mr McGuinness’s life towards peacemaker and his role in the peace process that resulted in the Good Friday Agreement.

“I apologize for the pain this certificate has caused.”

READ MORE:

US Martin McGuinness tribute ‘like hailing 9/11 hijack leader’





Wikipedia page of San Francisco mayor changed after outrage over McGuinness honour