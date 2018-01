IN FULL: These NI roads remain closed in wake of Storm Eleanor

Several roads across Northern Ireland remain closed in the aftermath of Storm Eleanor which struck on Tuesday night.

The following roads are still affected by fallen trees and flooding. Traffic Watch NI has also listed roads that have reopened.

Eastern area

Newforge Lane, Belfast-partially blocked

Hopefield Avenue Belfast - blocked

Peartree Hill Dundonald - blocked

Glenavy Road, Lisburn – Partially blocked

Mullaghglass Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Moneybroom Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Tullnacross Road Lisburn– Partially blocked

Monlough Road - blocked

Stoney Road, Dundonald-Blocked

Banbridge Road, Dromara-Partially blocked

Southern area

Holywood, Creightons, Green Road closed between house number 21 and house number 24. Access is maintained from Whinney Hill to number 21 and from Ballymenoch Road to number 24.

Blackskull Rd Dromore REOPENED

Carrickovaddy Rd, Jerretspass REOPENED

Listooder Rd, Saintfield REOPENED

Belfast Road, Magherlin REOPENED

Carbet Rd / Drumnagoon Rd. Craigavon REOPENED

Annesborough Rd, Lurgan REOPENED

Derrykeeran Road, Portadown REOPENED

Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan REOPENED

Ballykeel Rd, Downpatrick blocked

Rampark Rd, Lurgan blocked

Clonmore Road near Tamnamore blocked

Belfast

East Belfast: Montrose Street, off the Albertbridge Road remains closed after the collapse of a derelict building.