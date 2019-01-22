IN PHOTOS: 25 pictures of the heavy snowfall in Northern Ireland
The snow may have caused major disruption across Northern Ireland on Tuesday but there's no denying how truly beautiful the Province looks when its covered in the white stuff.
Here is a selection of photographs showing the heavy snowfall throughout Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.
1. Newtownbreda, Belfast
Heavy snowfall in Belfast.
2. Kinallen, Co. Down
It's not clear if more snow is expected over the next few days but the temperature is due to remain cold.
3. Newtownbreda, Belfast
This is the sort of weather you'd half expect to run into a White Walker from Game of Thrones.
4. Limavady
The mountain road between Limavady and Coleraine.
