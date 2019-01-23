IN PHOTOS: 30 new pictures of the heavy snowfall and ice across Northern Ireland Heavy snowfall has disrupted day-to-day life in some parts of Northern Ireland but it has also resulted in people taking some truly wonderful photos. Here is a selection of 30 new photos of the heavy snowfall and ice across Northern Ireland. 1. Belfast, Northern Ireland If you look hard enough you can see my house. Only joking! Presseye other Buy a Photo 2. Crumlin, Co. Antrim Children enjoying the snow in Crumlin, Co. Antrim. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 3. Stormont, Belfast I wonder what Edward Carson would make of all this snow and ice? Presseye other Buy a Photo 4. Glens of Antrim The heavy snowfall resulted in some livestock feeling, well, a bit, sheepish! McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8