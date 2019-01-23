Stormont in the snow and ice. (Photo: Presseye)

IN PHOTOS: 30 new pictures of the heavy snowfall and ice across Northern Ireland

Heavy snowfall has disrupted day-to-day life in some parts of Northern Ireland but it has also resulted in people taking some truly wonderful photos.

Here is a selection of 30 new photos of the heavy snowfall and ice across Northern Ireland.

If you look hard enough you can see my house. Only joking!

1. Belfast, Northern Ireland

Children enjoying the snow in Crumlin, Co. Antrim.

2. Crumlin, Co. Antrim

I wonder what Edward Carson would make of all this snow and ice?

3. Stormont, Belfast

The heavy snowfall resulted in some livestock feeling, well, a bit, sheepish!

4. Glens of Antrim

