Over 400 people enjoyed a splash of colour at Wallace Park, Lisburn at the weekend at the popular 5K ‘Color Run’.

Dubbed the ‘happiest 5K on the planet’, the event saw friends and families of all ages walking, running and jogging their way around a sun-kissed Wallace Park, while being doused in a rainbow of vibrant colours.

