IN PICTURES: 30 years to the day since loyalist Michael Stone’s attack at Milltown Cemetery

Today marks 30 years since loyalist Michael Stone’s attack at Milltown Cemetery.

Here, we look back on the images that shook Northern Ireland.

Michael Stone: Maverick Milltown assassin earned worldwide notoriety

As republicans gave three IRA members shot dead by the SAS in Gibraltar a heroes’ funeral in west Belfast, renegade killer Stone began detonating grenades and firing shots in to the crowd of mourners.

Three men, including IRA member Kevin Brady, were killed in the attack.

