IN PICTURES: Crowds greet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Belfast’s Crown Bar

Crowds lined Great Victoria Street in Belfast today as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the iconic Crown Bar in the city.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to the Crown Bar in Belfast

The couple had lunch at the atmospheric Victorian gin palace which is filled with a wealth of architectural features and is a major tourist attraction.

After dining they went on a walkabout outside the building to meet the people of Belfast.

The Prince and his American actress fiancee are on their first joint official visit of Northern Ireland.

