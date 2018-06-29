IN PICTURES: Enniskillen and the Boyne - new exhibition ‘shows Orangeism at its best’

A cavalry sword used during the Battle of the Boyne has gone on public display as part of a new exhibition.

The authentic weapon is one of a number of notable artefacts on show in the ‘From Grey to Orange’ exhibition in Co Fermanagh covering the history of the Orange Institution from its earliest origins in the lakeland county, to the present day, focusing in particular on local stories and personalities.

The Boyne sword was in the possession of an Inniskillener, William Frith, fighting with the Williamite forces during the seminal battle 328 years ago.

Other pieces include significant historical documents, regalia and items relating to Fermanagh’s Orange heritage.

The exhibition at Fermanagh County Museum, Enniskillen Castle, was opened by the Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Howard Thornton.

He said: “The Council is pleased to have worked in partnership with the Orange Institution to bring this exhibition to the district. The exhibition aims to bring the history, customs and traditions of the Orange Order to a wider audience. Through the Council’s Museum and Heritage service,

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council aims to engage with all communities, abilities and faiths to promote inclusion, understanding and wellbeing.”

Commenting on the exhibition, Stuart Brooker, Fermanagh County Grand Master said: “The exhibition is a comprehensive display highlighting the cultural traditions and heritage of Fermanagh Orangeism at its best. We are delighted to showcase such an impressive historical collection, with local relevance, which we believe will inform and educate, and in so doing, create a greater understanding; ensuring the Institution enhances its role in the mainstream of community life.”

He added: “I hope the wider community, and the many visitors to the county, will avail of this opportunity to learn more about the Orange tradition.”

As part of the exhibition programme, an archive afternoon has been organised for Wednesday August 1 at Fermanagh County Museum, from 2 to 4pm. This will be another unique opportunity to view more artefacts and images relating to the Orange Order which are not on display as part of the exhibition. Visitors to this event are encouraged to bring in their own memorabilia of images, documents and objects to discuss and share with others.

This exhibition runs until September 2, 2018. Normal admission rates to the Museum apply. For further information please visit www.enniskillencastle.co.uk or telephone 028 6632 5000.