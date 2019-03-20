In pictures: Firefighters perform high-rise rescue

Specialist firefighters used the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s new 42-metre aerial platform to carry out a high-rise rescue in Belfast this morning.

Fire crews from Central, Whitla and Knock stations, as well as the Specialist Rescue Team from Eastern Area Command, were tasked to the incident at a multi-storey building that is under construction at Little Patrick Street/York Street.

The man was rescued from the eighth floor of the new building.

It is understood fire crews rescued a man aged in his 50s who had been injured in a fall on the eighth floor of the property.

A post on the NIFRS East Facebook page said: “Firefighters from Red Watch Central, Whitla and Knock Station along with our Specialist Rescue Team from Eastern Area Command used the new Aerial Appliance from Knock to rescue an injured worker from a building under construction in Belfast today. NIFRS were supported by colleagues from NIAS to perform the rescue. Well done to all involved.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.47 on Wednesday 20 March, following reports of an incident at York Street, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and a doctor to the scene.

The NIFRS used its new aerial appliance to complete the high-rise rescue.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital.”