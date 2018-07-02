IN PICTURES July 12 venues: all you need to know

Loughgall will host the largest Twelfth of July demonstration this summer.

The conservation village of Loughgall will be one of 17 venues across Northern Ireland holding processions to mark the 328th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

July 12 celebrations

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by over 600 marching bands – will step out at the various locations with much pageantry, colour and heritage on display.

The traditional sight and sound of Lambeg drums will add to the festivities in Co Armagh. The parade will pass the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, where the Orange Institution was founded in 1795 following the Battle of the Diamond, located on the outskirts of Loughgall.

A large Scottish contingent is expected in Belfast, as the city hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. The capital and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur annually.

Other significant parades will take place in Londonderry, Brookeborough (Fermanagh), Ballyclare (Antrim), Donaghcloney (Down) and Stewartstown (Tyrone).

Meanwhile, breaking with tradition, over 1,000 Orangemen from Mourne District will join their neighbouring brethren at the Newcastle demonstration.

The Twelfth demonstrations will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in the Republic on the preceding weekend. This year the annual Donegal procession takes place on Saturday July 7.

ROSSNOWLAGH (7 JULY)

Upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland, and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12 noon.

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field, on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by the local Church of Ireland minister, Canon Brian Russell.

LOUGHGALL

The self-proclaimed ‘largest Twelfth parade in the world’ will take place this year in the conservation village of Loughgall.

The County Armagh Twelfth demonstration is firmly regarded as the most major gathering of Orangemen on the day and encompasses the full range of the Orange family.

A total of 11 District lodges will be on parade, with over 150 private lodges and upwards of 5,000 brethren. In addition, ladies from the Women’s Institution will be stepping out, along with several Junior lodges. County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge has had a significant increase in membership over the past year and many brethren will be on parade for the first time. The Armagh demonstration usually attracts upwards of 20,000 spectators, including many visitors from across the border.

Approximately 65 bands, including a small number from Scotland, will accompany the lodges - with some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands in the Province on parade. Also, as the ‘County of the Diamond’ is renowned for the Lambeg drum, dozens of the traditional instrument are anticipated to add much sound to the occasion.

BELFAST

The parade to mark the 328th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in the capital city will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

As is tradition, the Millar Memorial Flute band will lead the parade as it makes its way along Clifton Street, Donegal Street, Royal Avenue, Castle Junction and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed via Donegal Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to Barnett’s Demense.

Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – will walk the six-mile route, traditionally the longest of all the Twelfth demonstrations.

BROOKEBOROUGH

The Co Fermanagh demonstration will take place in the village of Brookeborough this year.

Large crowds are expected to be in attendance, including many tourists and visitors to the lakeland county.

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county and will again play host to visiting lodges from the Republic, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Southern brethren will join with upwards of 90 private lodges, members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen, Juniors, and approximately 70 bands in one of the larger demonstrations across the Province.

Lodges and bands will move off from the assembly field on the Lisnaskea Road at 11.30am and proceed through the village to the demonstration field on the A4 Belfast Road.

STEWARTSTOWN

The largest Twelfth parade in Tyrone will take place in one of the county’s smallest villages.

Orangemen and women from seven districts will step out in Stewartstown; representing the host district as well as Killyman, Cookstown, Castlecaulfield, Pomeroy, Coagh and Benburb. The Twelfth was last held in the Mid Ulster village seven years ago.

Upwards of 70 lodges and approximately 50 bands – silver, accordion, pipe and flute – will participate in the annual gathering.

Stewartstown District Lodge will have on public display a special bannerette, recently dedicated to commemorate Orangemen from the locality who served in the First World War. Later in the year, it will be 'laid-up' in one of the local halls as a reminder to future generations of the sacrifice that the brethren from the District made.

The main parade will commence at 12.15pm from the assembly field on the Coagh Road. From there, it will proceed via North Street, The Square, Hillhead and on to the demonstration field on the Coalisland Road.

CASTLEDERG

The most senior Orangeman in Ireland will be the guest speaker at the Twelfth in Castlederg. It will be something of a local Twelfth for Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who lives close to the town.

Six districts - Sixmilecross, Strabane, Fintona, Omagh, Killen and Newtownstewart – will be on parade in the west Tyrone town.

Fifty-six lodges and about 50 bands will assemble at Mitchell Park on the Lower Strabane Road and head off, at 12.30pm, via Upper Strabane Road, William Street, John Street, Main Street and along the Castlegore Road to the demonstration field.

BALLYGAWLEY

The most intimate Twelfth parade in Co Tyrone will take place in the village of Ballygawley, which this year hosts the annual Clogher Valley demonstration.

Among 20 lodges representing three districts – Annahoe, Fivemiletown and Truagh – will be a number of Orangewomen as well as Junior members of the Institution.

The Clogher Valley parade is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and the wide variety of bands - pipe, silver, accordion and flute - all adding much sound to proceedings.

Parade participants will assemble in the vicinity of Ballygawley Presbyterian Church at 12.15pm and proceed through the village to the new demonstration field on the Old Dungannon Road.

LONDONDERRY

The maiden city will host a Twelfth parade for the first time in five years as members of the Orange Institution step out in the north-west.

Thousands of spectators are expected to enjoy the festivities with the numbers watching swelled by holidaymakers staying on the north coast, seeking to witness the spectacle of an Orange parade in the historic city.

Approximately 60 lodges representing the districts of City of Londonderry, Raphoe (Co Donegal), Coleraine, Limavady, Macosquin and Claudy will participate in the main demonstration. Members of the Ladies Association and Junior lodges will also take part in the parade. They will be accompanied by over 40 bands.

The main parade will move off from Glendermott Road at 11.30am, proceeding to Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, Bonds Street, May Street and Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park.

GARVAGH

Large crowds are expected to converge on the village of Garvagh for the annual south Londonderry demonstration.

There will be a total of eight districts on parade – Garvagh, Castledawson, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Ballyronan, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Moneymore and Tobermore.

Up to 60 bands will join with 2,000 Orangemen in the main parade, which moves off at 12 noon. All districts will assemble at Ballynameen Avenue and parade through the village via Kuirn Road, Upper Main Street, Lower Main Street and Coleraine Road to the demonstration field.

The day will have a special significance for one local Orangeman and flautist, David McAleese, who will be playing with Caheney Flute Band for the 75th consecutive year – having never missed a Twelfth!

NEWTOWNARDS

Orangemen from as far away as Australia will be among those taking part in the North Down Twelfth celebrations in Newtownards.

Brethren from Charlie Sands Memorial LOL 500, based in the south of the country, will join with over 40 lodges from four districts – Newtownards, Upper Ards, Hollywood and Bangor – stepping out under the shadow of local landmark, the Scrabo Tower.

The main procession is due to commence at 11.30am and will proceed through the town via Mary Street, Marquis Street, Talbot Street, Upper North Street, North Street, Frances Street, Zion Place, Georges Street, Portaferry Road, Court Square, Court Street, Old Cross Street, High Street, Mill Street, Frederick Street, Regent Street, Frances Street, Zion Place, Georges Street, Upper Movilla Street, Queen Street, Upper Greenwell Street, Georges Street, Portaferry Road and into the demonstration field at Londonderry Park.

NEWCASTLE

The south Down seaside venue of Newcastle will play host to a special Twelfth parade this year.

In a break from tradition, Orangemen and bands from Mourne District will join with their peers from Castlewellan, Ballynahinch, Lecale, Saintfield and Comber.

The main parade will commence at 12 noon from Donard Park, with lodges and bands proceeding the two-mile route through the town via Bryansford Road, Railway Street and Main Street before returning to Donard Park for the religious service.

Among the senior Orangemen in attendance will be the Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Rev Mervyn Gibson, who will deliver the address at the field.

DONAGHCLONEY

The small village of Donaghcloney will host its first Twelfth demonstration in 32 years.

Upwards of 100 lodges, accompanied by around 80 bands, will take part in the procession - watched by thousands of spectators - in what is expected to be the largest Twelfth in Co Down.

The main parade will set off from the assembly field at Moygannon Road at 12 noon and proceed through the village to the demonstration field on Drumlin Road.

BALLYCLARE

Ballyclare has the privilege of hosting the East Antrim Combine Twelfth this year for the first time in a decade.

Large crowds are expected to descend on the Co Antrim town which will witness the colour and pageantry of one of the larger demonstrations outside of Belfast.

A total of nine district lodges, encompassing approximately 70 private lodges will participate in the main parade. Adding to the spectacle will be over 40 marching bands.

The main procession is due to commence at 11am from the starting point of the Sixmilewater Leisure Centre on the Ballynure Road. The parade will then proceed via Main Street, The Square, North End, Ballyeaston Road, Erskine Park, Rashee Road, George Avenue, Foundry Lane, Doagh Road, Ollardale Park, Hawthorn Way and Avondale Drive to the field at Sixmilewater Park.

BALLYMENA

Upwards of 30 lodges and accompanying bands will take part in the annual Twelfth in Ballymena. The town is the only one in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year.

Orangemen and 15 bands, accompanied by a number of Lambeg drums, will assemble at the car park behind the town fire station at 12.30pm – proceeding to the demonstration field at Wakehurst Playing fields – via Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Queens Street, Wakehurst Road and Brooke Park.

AGHALEE

Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women are expected to be on parade in Aghalee for the South Antrim Combine demonstration.

Approximately 30 bands will take part in the procession.

The main parade will assemble on the Soldierstown Road, and will commence at 11.30am, proceeding through the village up Aghalee Hill to the demonstration field on the Chapel Road.

RASHARKIN

Over 40 lodges representing five districts – Rasharkin, Bushmills, Ballycastle, Ballymoney and Cloughmills – will take part in the North Antrim demonstration which is being held in Rasharkin this year.

The parade – involving up to 2,000 participants - will assemble on the Finvoy Road and set off at 1pm through the village via Main Street and Church Road to the demonstration field at the Turnpike.

BROUGHSHANE

The 11 lodges of Braid district will gather for the Twelfth in Broughshane, for the second year in a row.

It is one of the smallest parades of the day with over 300 Orangemen taking part but the Braid Twelfth is always a big attraction for visitors and tourists.

The main parade is scheduled to start at 12 noon and those participating will parade from the assembly point on the Tullymore Road, proceeding through the village, before congregating at a field on the Buckna Road for the religious service.

PORTGLENONE

Fifteen lodges will take part in the Triangle parade in Portglenone this year and they will walk in both Co Antrim and Co Londonderry.

The parade starts at 12.45pm from Chesney Crescent in Co Londonderry and proceeds through the village, over the Bann Bridge into Co Antrim, to the field on the Clady Road.