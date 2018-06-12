IN PICTURES: Prince Charles visits NI - the best pictures from day one

The Prince of Wales has begun a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

He began his trip on Tuesday with a recital by the Ulster Orchestra in a 19th century Methodist church in Belfast which is undergoing major restoration.

The prince toured the Carlisle Memorial Church, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875.

The neo-Gothic building was at the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, Charles’s host, the Belfast Buildings Trust, said, during a 30-year conflict when there were many sectarian murders.

Charles will also visit Ulster University in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

On Wednesday, he will visit Omagh Hospital in Co Tyrone and later, in the town of Omagh, will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall to meet those affected by the 1998 Real IRA bomb which killed 29 people, one of the worst blasts of the Troubles.