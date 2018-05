Nurse Katharine Walker was last night crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2018.

Katharine, 23, picked up the award at a glittering bash at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

The event was hosted by former competition winner Zoe Salmon alongside UTV’s Marc Mallett.

She will now go on to compete in the Miss World competition in China in December.

