IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

Omagh and Sperrins Walking Festival, Co Tyrone, March 23-24'The walk on day one will be the Historic Landscape of the Sperrins Challenging Walk which will trace the reported route of the Flight of the Earls in 1607 when Hugh O'Neill reportedly made his way across the southern ridge of the Glenelly Valley on way to Lifford and Rathmullan. On day two you can walk over over Bollaght Mountain. There will also be less challenging walks for families.
Woodturning Exhibition, Ballymoney Museum, until April 13'Featuring work from the Ulster Chapter of the Irish Woodturners Guild, the exhibition is still regarded as one of the most anticipated events in the cultural calendar. With established woodworkers and new names each year, there is always a great mix of traditional and contemporary styles of woodcraft. Admission is free and opening hours are Monday- Thursday and Saturday 9am - 5pm and Friday 9am- 4.30pm.
St Patrick's Steam Saturday, Whitehead Railway Museum. March 16'Experience the steam train which will be operating at Whitehead Excursion Station. You will be able to talk to the Driver and Fireman and to see the footplate. There is also an additional option to enjoy a visit to the Edwardian Tea Room, or explore the Whitehead Railway Museum and discover the secrets of the RPSI's 100-year-old Midland Railway buildings. Train rides will be running from 12 to 4pm, every 15 minutes.
UB40, SSE Arena Belfast, March 22'Following the release of A Real Labour Of Love - their most successful album for 25 years, UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey will bring their highly anticipated A Real Labour Of Love and 40th Anniversary Tour to The SSE Arena Belfast later this month. With 2019 marking 40 years since UB40 first performed live, the legendary reggae band will be celebrating with a greatest hits set that features global smashes including Red Red Wine'.