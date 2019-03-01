IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

Omagh and Sperrins Walking Festival, Co Tyrone, March 23-24'The walk on day one will be the Historic Landscape of the Sperrins Challenging Walk which will trace the reported route of the Flight of the Earls in 1607 when Hugh O'Neill reportedly made his way across the southern ridge of the Glenelly Valley on way to Lifford and Rathmullan. On day two you can walk over over Bollaght Mountain. There will also be less challenging walks for families.

Other 3rd Party