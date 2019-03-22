IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

There is so much happening in Northern Ireland that sometimes it is difficult to know what to do first,
We have narrowed down the choices to ten of our top things to keep you entertained over the coming weeks.
Belfast Zoo Birthday, Belfast Zoo, March 30'This year the zoo will celebrate its 85th birthday in March 2019. The zoo originally opened in 1934 and was home to tigers, polar bears, baboons, kangaroos, camels, brown bears and leopards among many more species. Join the wild celebration and enjoy a day of family fun including period street theatre, live storytelling, traditional-style garden games, and circus activity workshops.
Ward Sisters, Ranfurly House DUngannon. March 30'The Ward Sisters are a phenomenal three part harmony vocal group with an amazing country tone that is set to take the Country Music industry by storm. 2018 was a dream year for Colette, Caryn and Cait who have made their mark on the country music scene yet again after winning 'Best Newcomer' at this years Irish Post Country Music Awards.
The World's Wife, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, April 5'In conjunction with the visit to HomePlace by Carol Ann Duffy, the centre is delighted to present this staged reading of arguably her most famous collection of poetry. Original, subversive, full of imagination and quicksilver wit, The World's Wife is Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy at her beguiling best. A selection of poems will be read by Bronagh Gallagher and Susan Lynch with original music performed by Ursula Burns.
Ronnie Greer Blues Band. Market Place Theatre Armagh, March 30'Blues guitar legend Ronnie Greer returns to The Market Place with his powerhouse band, featuring some of the finest musicians in the country, including Anthony Toner on guitar and vocals, and John McCullough on keyboards. Joining the band as special guest on this gig is Ken Haddock. Expect a night of blues, roots, soul and a little jazz-based music, performed with style and conviction.