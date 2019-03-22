IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

The World's Wife, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, April 5'In conjunction with the visit to HomePlace by Carol Ann Duffy, the centre is delighted to present this staged reading of arguably her most famous collection of poetry. Original, subversive, full of imagination and quicksilver wit, The World's Wife is Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy at her beguiling best. A selection of poems will be read by Bronagh Gallagher and Susan Lynch with original music performed by Ursula Burns.

Other 3rd Party