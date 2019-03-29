IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

With Easter fast approaching everyone is on the look out for fun activities to keep the whole family entertained. Or maybe you want some time to yourself instead.
Whatever you enjoy, there are plenty of events coming up over the next few weeks and we have chosen ten of our favourite.
Mick Hanly & Donal Lunny, Ranfurly House Dungannon, April 13'The combination of songwriter Mick Hanly and multi-instrumentalist and composer Donal Lunny is a marriage made in musical heaven. Both have honed their musical skills to perfection and play with a freshness and enthusiasm that belies their years on the road. Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 028 87728600 or online at dungannon.info.
Ulster Orchestra Lunchtime Concert, Ulster Hall, April 11'Viennese horn player Joseph Leutgeb inherited ' appropriately for a Lunchtime Concert ' a cheese shop and could well have ended up a cheesemonger if it hadn't been for the glorious concertos Mozart wrote for his great friend! This irresistible concerto is performed by Ulster Orchestra Principal Horn Paul Klein. Other pieces include Ravel's Suite: Mother Goose.
Little Shop of Horrors, Riverside Theatre Coleraine, April 'TTwo months after the sell-out smash hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group are back at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine with a brand new production of the charming, kooky and hilarious musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors. 'The musical tells the story of Seymour who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names Audrey II after his shop co-worker, with whom he is secretly in love. Little does he know that his unusual plant has a few surprises in store.'Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 7012 3123 or book online at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/little-shop-of-horrors2
Kaz Hawkins, Portico Arts Centre Portaferry, April 13'One woman on a mental health musical mission, who owes being alive to the music she now performs, award-winning Belfast singer-songwriter Kaz Hawkins relaunched as a solo artist in 2018 with her brutally honest piano/vocal show. Kaz has been taking her new 'non genre' material on the road in an intimate and personal show about her life.