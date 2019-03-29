IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do

Little Shop of Horrors, Riverside Theatre Coleraine, April 'TTwo months after the sell-out smash hit Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group are back at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine with a brand new production of the charming, kooky and hilarious musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors. 'The musical tells the story of Seymour who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names Audrey II after his shop co-worker, with whom he is secretly in love. Little does he know that his unusual plant has a few surprises in store.'Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 7012 3123 or book online at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/little-shop-of-horrors2

Other 3rd Party