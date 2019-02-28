IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do in Northern Ireland
There is no shortage of fantastic things to do all over Northern Ireland.
So whether you want a day out with the family, you are looking for something to pass the time or you want to experience something new, there is something for everyone in our wee country. Take a look at some of our top things to do in the weeks to come.
Princess Ball, Belmont Hotel Banbridge, March 10'All little princesses, and princes of course, are invited to the TinyLife Fairytale Princess Ball on Sunday March 10 at 2pm.'This will be a fun filled magical event not to be missed and will include meet and great with all the favourite classic princesses including Snow White, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty and The Rose Princess. There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, stories, games, photo opportunities and much more. 'Booking is essential. Tickets can be purchased via www.buytickets.at/tinylife. For more information please contact Leanne on 07702384791 or leanne@tinylife.com. Money raised will go to the charity Tinylife, which offers practical and emotional support following the birth of a premature baby.
Armagh Pipers Club Annual Concert, Market Place Theatre Armagh, March 10'Armagh Pipers Club is a traditional music teaching charity founded in 1966, currently offering up to 50 classes per week to some 200 students from eight counties. The Annual Concert showcases the Club's work, with performances by all age groups involving a wide variety of instruments, including pipes, harp, fiddle, accordion, and flute. Tickets priced �7.50 are on sale now.
Expedition Peter Pan, The Mac Belfast, March 13'Dutch company Het Laagland promise a wild adventure of imagination, rediscovery and hilarious surprises in this quirky, high-energy show based on one of our best-loved bedtime stories. A quirky family production for both high-flyers and low flyers; surely unmistakably recognisable for anyone who deals with, is or wants to become an adult. Tickets are on sale from www.youngatart.co.uk.
Cherishing Mythology, Market Place Theatre Armagh, until April 6'Armagh Art Club's Biennial Exhibition takes a journey through Mythology, linking with many of the myths and legends familiar to all. From their individual approaches and variety of skills and techniques, the artists open up the inspirational world of make believe and imagination, woven though by threads of reality. This event is part of the Home of St Patrick Festival 2019.