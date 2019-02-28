IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do in Northern Ireland

Princess Ball, Belmont Hotel Banbridge, March 10'All little princesses, and princes of course, are invited to the TinyLife Fairytale Princess Ball on Sunday March 10 at 2pm.'This will be a fun filled magical event not to be missed and will include meet and great with all the favourite classic princesses including Snow White, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty and The Rose Princess. There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, stories, games, photo opportunities and much more. 'Booking is essential. Tickets can be purchased via www.buytickets.at/tinylife. For more information please contact Leanne on 07702384791 or leanne@tinylife.com. Money raised will go to the charity Tinylife, which offers practical and emotional support following the birth of a premature baby.

