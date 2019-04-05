IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do in Northern Ireland

Easter Extravagan-zoo, Belfast Zoo, April 20-28'Hop on over to Belfast Zoo this Easter for a 'zooper' day out. Visit all your favourite animals for their Easter treats at feeding times and call by the keeper talks to find out more about the species that the zoo cares for.'Don't forget to search high and low for the Easter egg trail to be in with the chance of winning a special prize, and pose with our mascot characters for a seasonal selfie.
Around the World in 40 Quilts, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, Until April 27'Around the World in 40 Quilts is an exhibition of quilts by Loose Thread Quilters, is a small group of active quilt makers drawn from all over Northern Ireland. 'Formed in 1996, the group established to promote the practice and art of patchwork, appliqu� and quilting for the traditional quilt maker and the contemporary fabric artist.
The Logues, Armagh City Hotel, April 20'It has been described as 'psycho ceilidh', 'whiskey-soaked folk' and just plain old 'partying music' ' whatever it is, The Logues have made the genre their own. From their humble beginnings in a sleepy County Tyrone village, they have become one of Ireland's most sought-after live bands. Signed to Ireland's most respected live music booking agency, AMA Music Agency (The Coronas, Paddy Casey, Aslan) the band celebrate their 10th year on the road in 2016. 'After cutting their teeth on the live circuit from rural bars to sold out festivals in the Middle East, The Logues release their second studio album, Comin' Of Age, on April 29. 'Tickets, priced �11.25, are on sale now from the Armagh City Hotel on 028 3751 8888.