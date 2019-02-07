IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Are you wondering what to do this month? Are you interested in music, theatre, art? Then look no further.
We’ve rounded up ten of the best things to do. There is sure to be something to suit everyone,
Afternoon with Roddy Doyle, Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy, February 23 - In a career spanning three decades, Doyle has become one of the best-loved and most recognisable writers of his generation. He is the author of eleven novels for adults, eight books for children, seven plays and screenplays, and dozens of short stories, from The Barrytown Trilogy to The Woman Who Walked Into Doors, the Booker Prize-winning Paddy Clarke Ha, Ha, Ha to Smile. He talks to Nadine O'Regan about his work.
Little Professors, Armagh Planetarium, February 18 - Transport your Little Professors into the exciting world of science. Join the Armagh Planetarium staff for a Dome Show, songs, story-telling and hands-on experiments. This innovative event could inspire the next Albert Einstein! This workshop is aimed at 2-5 year olds and admission is �2. For further information log onto www.armaghplanet.com.
Give Me Your Answer Do, Belvoir Studio Theatre Belfast, February 22-23 - Clarence Players offer their Festival show by the great Brian Friel. David Knight is staying in Donegal with novelist Tom Connolly and his wife, Daisy. He has been assessing Tom's papers, which he may purchase. Also visiting are novelist Garret Fitzmaurice and his wife whose marriage may break up, and Daisy's father and arthritic mother who may be soon in a wheelchair. Tickets are on sale from www.ticketsource.co.uk/belvoirplayers
Northern Star: the life of James Orr, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, February 18 - This documentary performance will tell the story of James Orr's life through drama and poetry as we eavesdrop a conversation with Orr and university student Henry Lynn in the local public house in March 1815.James Orr (1770-1816) is the most outstanding Weaver Poet and his life encapsulates the most radical period of Ulster Scots history when the east Ulster Presbyterians took part in the United Irish Rebellion of 1798. This production is the launch event for 'Hand to the Plough'. The impact and influence of Robert Burns in Mid-Antrim', a touring exhibition by the Mid-Antrim Heritage Partnership (Mid and East Antrim with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councils) to mark the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.