IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Northern Star: the life of James Orr, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, February 18 - This documentary performance will tell the story of James Orr's life through drama and poetry as we eavesdrop a conversation with Orr and university student Henry Lynn in the local public house in March 1815.James Orr (1770-1816) is the most outstanding Weaver Poet and his life encapsulates the most radical period of Ulster Scots history when the east Ulster Presbyterians took part in the United Irish Rebellion of 1798. This production is the launch event for 'Hand to the Plough'. The impact and influence of Robert Burns in Mid-Antrim', a touring exhibition by the Mid-Antrim Heritage Partnership (Mid and East Antrim with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councils) to mark the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.

