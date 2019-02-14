IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Ulster Orchestra, Burnavon Theatre Cookstown, March 7'The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road and the latest in its 'On Your Doorstep' concert series sees the full Orchestra, Music Director Rafael Payare and star soloist Veronika Eberle head to Cookstown for a very special performance. On Your Doorstep is a very special opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra in the intimate surroundings of your local arts theatre. With world class soloists, guest conductors and, of course, the full 54-piece orchestra, there's no better time than to give the Orchestra a go - you may find that you know more classical music than you think. Tickets for the concert are available online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or by calling 028 8676 9949.

Other 3rd Party