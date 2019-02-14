IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

There is no shortage of things to do in Northern Ireland this month.
Whether you want a trip to the theatre, fancy going to a gig, learning something new or just enjoying a day out, there is something for everyone in this country.
Titanic Taster Photography Tour, Titanic Belfast, February 23'Photography is the physics of light and you will learn how to use light to create stunning images and the power of magnification at our very own giant optic lenses. Stops include the Historic Slipways, the Great Light and Titanic's Dock and Pump-House. Tickets are �25 and there are 15 spaces available. To book visit https://visitbelfast.ticketsolve.com/shows/873586028
Ulster Orchestra, Burnavon Theatre Cookstown, March 7'The Ulster Orchestra is back on the road and the latest in its 'On Your Doorstep' concert series sees the full Orchestra, Music Director Rafael Payare and star soloist Veronika Eberle head to Cookstown for a very special performance. On Your Doorstep is a very special opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra in the intimate surroundings of your local arts theatre. With world class soloists, guest conductors and, of course, the full 54-piece orchestra, there's no better time than to give the Orchestra a go - you may find that you know more classical music than you think. Tickets for the concert are available online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk or by calling 028 8676 9949.
Celtic Mindfulness, Navan Fort, Armagh, February 23-24'This event is a unique healing experience of the land and energy, where music, myth and meditation will be used to awaken your Celtic soul, creating a positive mindfulness. The workshop runs on February 23 from 10am-5pm and February 24 from 10am-1pm. Both days include refreshments and a light lunch. Pre-booking is essential. Log onto visitarmagh.com for more information.
The Problem with Plastics with Liz Bonnin, NI Science Festival, Whitla Hall Belfast, February 24'Science and wildlife presenter Liz Bonnin examines one of the biggest environmental threats facing the modern world. As science reveals the full extent of the ocean plastic crisis, she investigates the obstacles that must be overcome as a matter of urgency to solve it. For more information on this or any of the events at this year's festival visit nisciencefestival.com.