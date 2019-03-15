IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

Leningrad!, Ulster Hall Belfast, March 22'Written during the siege of Leningrad, Shostakovich's powerful Seventh Symphony tells the story of the Russian people's resistance to the Nazis, their dogged hope and individual courage. This performance by the Ulster Orchestra also takes in Richard Strauss's iconic Also Sprach Zarathustra, made famous by the inclusion of its Sunrise in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Tickets are on sale from the Box Office and online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk.

