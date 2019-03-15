IN PICTURES: Ten great things to do this month

There is always plenty to see and do across Northern Ireland and this month is no exception.
Whatever you are interested in, there will be something to tickle your fancy. Check out some of our top choices.
Vintage Afternoon Tea, Whitehead Railway Museum. March 30'For Mother's Day, enjoy an afternoon on a vintage train. Relax in the atmospheric steam train carriage, enjoy delicious homemade treats with tea served in the finest china. To book log onto http://bit.ly/SteamTea/.
Ulster Scots Bread Making, Discover Ulster Scots Centre Belfast, March 22'Back by popular demand, the Ulster-Scots Community Network is hosting another baking demonstration with local cook and traditional bread maker extraordinaire Freddie Strickland. During the session he will show you how baking methods have developed throughout the years and most importantly explain how to pack the flavour while baking. Find out more by contacting 028 9023 1113.
Leningrad!, Ulster Hall Belfast, March 22'Written during the siege of Leningrad, Shostakovich's powerful Seventh Symphony tells the story of the Russian people's resistance to the Nazis, their dogged hope and individual courage. This performance by the Ulster Orchestra also takes in Richard Strauss's iconic Also Sprach Zarathustra, made famous by the inclusion of its Sunrise in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Tickets are on sale from the Box Office and online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk.
Roe Valley Speciality Market, Limavady, March 23'If you love local fresh food, quirky handmade crafts and fine art, visit one of the market days at Drumceatt Square, located beside the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre. The friendly outdoor market boasts a range of speciality food, art and handmade crafts. Enjoy the colourful displays, the delicious aromas, the taste of fresh food produce and the bustle of traders and customers.