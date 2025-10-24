​​’Incredible scope’ for Bushmills whiskey to grow down Mexico way

By Sam Butler
Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Alex Thomas is Master Blender at Old Bushmills which was part of an Irish whiskey promotion in Mexico Cityplaceholder image
Alex Thomas is Master Blender at Old Bushmills which was part of an Irish whiskey promotion in Mexico City
​Old Bushmills Whiskey in Co Antrim is hoping to boost its existing sales in Mexico from a visit by the Dublin-based Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) to the nation to promote links between Ireland and what is now the 15th-largest economy in the world.

Bushmills, which is now owned by Mexico’s tequila leader Jose Cuervo, was among a small group of Irish whiskeys with sales there showcased by IWA during the visit.

Most Popular

IWA sees Mexico, with a population of 130 million and a growing middle class, as a market with “incredible scope for growth.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other Irish whiskeys in the IWA showcase were the Republic’s Jameson and Clonakilty.

Bushmills 12-year-old single malt is a major success for the historic Co Antrim distilleryplaceholder image
Bushmills 12-year-old single malt is a major success for the historic Co Antrim distillery

Irish whiskey exports surpassed US $1 billion last year, but trade relations with the US, its biggest market, have become tense due to tariffs imposed on the European Union by the Trump administration. As a result, producers are exploring other

emerging regions for potential growth.

The IWA said Irish whiskey export value to Mexico has increased four-fold over the last four years, “albeit from a low base”.

That outlook has improved as Mexico has gained recognition as the Cocktail Capital of the World, especially after Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy was named the ‘World’s Best Bar’. The nation now boasts a world-leading cocktail culture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As such, Mexico provides a natural stage for Irish whiskey to showcase its own heritage, quality and versatility,” Eoin Ó Catháin, IWA director, says.

“There is incredible scope for growth in our drinks exports to Mexico,” he adds.

“The International Wine and Spirts Record, which tracks alcohol sales and trends worldwide, has identified Mexico as among the markets with the greatest potential.”

As part of its promotional campaign, the IWA hosted an Irish whiskey tasting at the Irish Ambassador’s residence in Mexico City. The event coincided with ongoing celebrations recognising 50 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ireland. The event was also supported by the British Embassy.

Related topics:MexicoBushmillsIreland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice