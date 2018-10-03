Industrial bins ablaze and trees flung: PSNI under attack in republican stronghold

Police responding to an urgent call from a member of the public in the republican New Lodge area of north Belfast just after 7.30pm on Tuesday came under attack from a group of youths.

The PSNI revealed details of the attack yesterday, saying that roads were barricaded with stolen industrial bins which were set alight, and everything from fireworks to trees were thrown at officers, leaving a number of vehicles damaged – one so badly that it is now off-road.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: “Local police should be able to answer calls for assistance when the public most need us, and not come under attack from young people.”

She added that “time and time again” they have had to ask parents to be aware of what their children are up to.