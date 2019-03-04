INLA soldier killer ‘to be extradited to Northern Ireland’

A former INLA man who was convicted of killing a soldier is to be extradited to Northern Ireland, it has been reported.

The BBC said that Declan Duffy is wanted in Northern Ireland due to a revokation of his licence, relating to the sentence he received for being part of a team who shot Sergeant Michael Newman to death at an Army Recruitment Centre in Derby in 1992.

He was convicted in 2010, aged 36, and given a 24-year sentence, but was freed in just a couple of years under the Belfast Agreement.

The BBC reported that in June 2016 he was recalled to prison.

However, he was in the Republic of Ireland, and a European Arrest Warrant was issued to bring him back to the Province.

The BBC reported that at Dublin High Court his address was given as Hanover Street West in Dublin.

It said Justice Aileen Donnelly ruled that Duffy can be extradited, but postponed the extradition until he completes a sentence he is currently serving in the Republic.

Nicknamed ‘Whacker’ and originally from Armagh, although he admitted to murder a court hearing in 2010 was told it is not known who fired the fatal shot at the sergeant.

Duffy was quoted that year as saying: “I would never have spoken to the police in the past.

“But my war is over and there are things I want to get off my chest. The man was a family man and is it regrettable that he was killed.”

His victim was aged 34, and was engaged to be married.

His former fiancee Elizabeth Robinson said at the time of Duffy’s sentence: “It is not really justice.

“The man I love is still dead and I want to be back with him, but that is not going to happen.”