Noah Donohoe: CCTV footage up to a month before schoolboy's disappearance to be checked ahead of inquest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Further CCTV footage is being examined ahead of an inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

The latest in a series of preliminary hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast ahead of an inquest into his death heard today (2nd) that CCTV footage up to a week before the teenager’s disappearance was examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous hearing was told that Artificial intelligence was to be used to examine hours of CCTV footage in an attempt to discover if there are incidents of Noah leaving his home in the early hours of the days before he went missing.

Noah Donohoe and his mother Fiona. Photo: Pacemaker

The Donohoe family has now asked that review be extended to take in CCTV footage recorded up to a month before Noah’s disappearance.

Said Peter Coll KC, counsel to coroner Mr Justice Rooney: “I understand police will have that material available for review in the week beginning April 21.

"That is a three-week piece rather than one week so it might take a little bit more time to be reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Campbell KC, acting for Noah’s next of kin, said a report on the single week of footage “appears to be comprehensive”, with various passages selected for further examination.

Noah Donohoe, 14, was found dead several days after going missing in Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker

“What we need to do now, and will do with some urgency, is identify those clips that then we would want to have a look at,” she said.

A number of other issues were briefly touched on during the 30-minute hearing on Wednesday, including progress around material to be disclosed by the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman.

Meanwhile the hearing was also told social media giant Instagram has not responded to a request to memorialise Noah’s account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coll said: “A letter was sent to the owner of Instagram back on February 25, and has not to date been met with any response, so we perhaps, in conjunction with properly interested parties, need to think about what options are available in respect of that issue.”