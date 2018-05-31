Investigation launched after man dies in police custody

An investigation is under way after a 35-year-old man died in police custody.

Ian Dyche, who was arrested on April 29, was found unresponsive during a medical check in his cell at Cannock Police Station in Staffordshire on April 30 at around 7.45am.

He was pronounced dead at the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on May 8.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation is at "an early stage" and that a post-mortem examination had been inconclusive. Results from further tests have yet to be received.

An inquest was opened and adjourned on May 16.

Mr Dyche was arrested on April 29 after police were called to flats in Cannock, Staffordshire, where he lived.

IOPC commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "Our sympathies are with Mr Dyche's family and everyone else affected by his death. Our inquiries are at an early stage and we will be carrying out a thorough investigation of all the circumstances."