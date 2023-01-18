The fire took hold at a residential property in the Edinburgh Park area of Omagh today, Wednesday 18th January.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: "We were notified of the fire just after 6am and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"Tragically, a man died at the property."The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."

In a statement Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Wednesday 18 January at 5.39am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a 2 storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park, Omagh.

"3 Fire Appliances attended the incident - 1 from Omagh, 1 from Dromore and 1 from Fintona.

"Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire.

"They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

Fire Engine

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.

