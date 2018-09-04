Investigation launched after NI farm death

A man in his 60s has died following an incident on a farm in Co Tyrone.

Police were called to the farm in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw, between Newtownstewart and Sion Mills, on Sunday morning where the man died suddenly.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the cause of the death but the PSNI said it is “not being treated as suspicious at this time”.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police attended the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s, in the Coolaghy Road area of Omagh on Sunday morning, September 2.

“A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) said: ‘HSENI are aware of a fatality on a farm in the Ardstraw area and are investigating the circumstances. Our sympathy is with the man’s family at this most difficult time.”