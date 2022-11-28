In a statement, PSNI Chief Inspector Hill said: “Shortly after 8pm police received a report that a fire had started at a property in the area.“Officers attended and currently remain at the scene with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.“Tragically, one person has been found deceased at the property.“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire, and we would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with our enquiries to call us.“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1638 of 27/11/22.”A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/