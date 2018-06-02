IRA is ‘still corrupting democracy’ in 2018

The apparently ongoing influence of IRA structures over issues such as the return of a power sharing government is “a fundamental corruption of democracy” an academic has warned.

Ulster University Politics lecturer Dr Cillian McGrattan was commenting after a BBC television debate on Wednesday in which Chief Constable George Hamilton said that “the IRA still exists but not for a terrorist purpose” and that the PSNI assessments of it “hasn’t changed since 2015”.

The joint PSNI and MI5 report in 2015 concluded that “the structures of the PIRA remain in existence in a much reduced form” and that PIRA members believe that the organisation’s Army Council “oversees both PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy”.

Just over 12 months ago Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “Sinn Fein remains the greatest threat to our democracy” while UUP leader Robin Swann asked this week if the IRA army council was “dictating the terms for Sinn Fein’s return to Stormont”.

Former Alliance leader David Ford MLA responded that only mandates given by the electorate should be influencing power sharing.

“Northern Ireland urgently needs a return of genuine power-sharing in the Assembly, with only the mandates given to the parties having influence over our future,” he told the News Letter.

“It is important the PSNI and Independent Reporting Commission continue to give assessments on paramilitary activity, and all political parties use their influence so we see a complete disbandment of such groups.”

Political commentator Mick Fealty said much is made of accountability and openness in politics in the digital age. “But, if the third party by representation in the Republic and joint holder of power in Northern Ireland remains in thrall to what is still an illegal and secret organisation, who is responsible for the conduct of its business or accountable for the maintenance or disposal of its legacy assets?” he asked.

Dr McGrattan said the unchanged IRA-Sinn Fein relationship goes to the foundation of political debate.

“This fundamental corruption of democracy is also corrosive - spreading outwards from republicanism and northern nationalism, it hollows out the bonds of trust and collaboration that any functioning democratic society depends on,” he said.

Given Sinn Fein’s ability to “pull down” the assembly and capacity to “bend” northern and southern nationalist parties to its strategies, he said, “it behoves those peaceful and democratic nationalist politicians and church and civic leaders to make clear their attitude to these reports.”

However Sinn Fein told the News Letter that the IRA “is gone and not coming back” and that there is “no place for the actions of any illegal or armed groups in our society”. It added that it was “extraordinary that the focus should be on an organisation that has long left the stage and not the active loyalist paramilitaries who still engage in electoral pacts and cooperation with mainstream unionist parties”.

But Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said the Chief Constable’s remarks this week confirmed his group’s belief that the Provisional IRA Council continues to direct Sinn Fein’s political strategy.

“The Provisional IRA were the greatest threat to our democracy when they were murdering their fellow neighbours and they remain the greatest threat to our democracy through the veto they have been empowered to hold upon the political process,” he said.

“We have said this before and we’ll say it again, the UK government in collaboration with the Irish Government - through its appeasement policies - has enabled Sinn Fein/PIRA to have a permanent veto on the political process of Northern Ireland.

“We do not have a functioning democracy, this place continues to be held to ransom by ideologues who seek to implement their brand of exclusivist politics.

“The UK government and Secretary of State must take note of the Chief Constable’s comments and begin a process of new thinking around how Northern Ireland can be governed as a free and open democracy which is not held under blackmail by those committed to its’ destruction.”