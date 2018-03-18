Ireland rugby homecoming celebration cancelled

Rugby grand slam heroes Ireland have been forced to cancel their homecoming party in Dublin due to bad weather.

Thousands of jubilant fans were expected to welcome the champions at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, the IRFU has advised that the event has been cancelled due to heavy snow.

In a statement, the IRFU said: “We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

“Irish Rugby would like to thank their supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign.”

The event was due to kick off at 4.30pm when Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, skipper Rory Best and the rest of the squad were to take to the stage to be introduced to the crowd.

Ireland sealed the Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day.

A Status Orange snow-ice warning has been extended across parts of Ireland to 6pm for seven counties, including Dublin.

Scattered snow showers are forecast to continue during the morning and lead to accumulations in places with some drifting.