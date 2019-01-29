Irish government to hold divorce referendum

The Irish government is to hold a referendum on easing the country’s restrictions on divorce.

A poll is expected to propose shortening the period those seeking a permanent separation need to live apart.

The Cabinet approved the step on Tuesday during a meeting in Dublin.

At present, the constitution only permits divorce when spouses have lived apart for four of the previous five years.

Restrictions are enshrined in the constitution and were inserted in place of a blanket ban which was removed in a 1995 referendum.

One benefit of a reduction in the period an estranged couple lives apart would be an end to duplication of legal costs and stress.

People currently apply for an out-of-court legal or judicial separation when the marriage breaks down and then have to return to the courts again for a divorce once they have proved they have lived apart for four of the previous five years.