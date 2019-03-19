Irish President offers sympathy on 'terrible loss of life'

Irish President Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathy to the families of the three Tyrone teenagers who died after an incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

Mr Higgins said: "As President of Ireland may I express what I know is the shared grief of the people of Ireland at the terrible loss of life of young students in the tragedy that took place in Cookstown, County Tyrone on St Patrick’s Day.

Michael D Higgins has extended his sympathy to families

"May I offer, in particular, my condolences to the families of the victims and to the pupils of the schools in Dungannon that I visited recently.”

The teenagers who died were Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16).