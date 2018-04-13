Israel expresses shock over SF mayor

People stand still as a two-minute silence in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Israel is commemorating its Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israel’s foreign ministry has summoned Ireland’s ambassador to express dismay over Dublin’s Sinn Fein mayor attending an “anti-Israel” event in Ramallah.

The ministry said in a statement that Israel expresses its “deep disappointment and shock” over the incident.

It said the event in the Palestinian city of Ramallah was “explicitly” against Israel and occurred as Israel commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day.

Israel expects a “public and formal” response from Ireland to his conduct, it said.

Micheal Mac Donncha participated in an Islamic conference about Jerusalem in Ramallah organised by the religious affairs adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The fate of the holy city is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Mac Donncha is a supporter of the movement to boycott the Jewish state.

Israel had tried to block his entry through its airport.