It's all change in the weather next week

The warm weather witnessed across Northern Ireland in recent weeks will be replaced by cooler temperatures next week, say the Met Office.

Temperatures in the Province in May and June were as high as 24°C but that looks set to change next week when temperatures are expected to reach as low as 13°C in some parts.

Downhill Strand with Mussenden Temple in the distance in Co. Londonderry. (Photo: Kris Taylor)

The average high temperature in Northern Ireland for June is 18°C but the Province has basked in heat of 20°C plus every day since the beginning of the month.

People should notice a change in the temperature on Monday when the high temperature is expected to reach no higher than 14°C.

Forecasters predict the weather should start to turn and continue to be cloudy and overcast next week.

The drop in temperature comes after weeks of warm and sunny weather in Northern Ireland.

