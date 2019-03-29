Jack Rodgers ‘the driving force’ behind delivering Lapland dreams

The founder of a Northern Ireland charity that arranged for children with life-limiting illnesses to go to Lapland has passed away.

Jack Rodgers – chairman of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust – died on Wednesday aged 69.

In 2012 he received an MBE for his charity commitments.

Trustee Colin Barkley said: “In the last decade, 1,000 local children have now enjoyed this incredible experience with every aspect of the trip funded through the charity – from flights, food and drink, reindeer, husky and skidoo rides right through to presents for every child and meeting the man himself, Santa Claus.

“Jack has been the driving force throughout, using his business acumen and contacts to drive the fundraising forward.

“Regrettably, there are so many children in Northern Ireland who fall within the charity’s remit and we owe it to them and to Jack’s memory to ensure that the charity continues to thrive.

“The trust became a huge part of Jack’s life, some would say that just about his every waking hour was devoted to it.”

His memorial service takes place today in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church at 12pm.