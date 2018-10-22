Jacob Dumigan, seven, uses triathlon to support Parkinson’s charity

A seven-year-old boy from Lisburn has used his love of triathlon to raise more than £1,000 for his local branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Jacob Dumigan decided to use his swimming, cycling and running talents to raise funds for the charity’s Lisburn branch, which provides support to his grandfather, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Jacob Dumigan used his latest triathlon event to raise funds for Parkinson's UK's Lisburn branch.

The Pond Park Primary School pupil, who was inspired to take up triathlon two years ago after watching his cousin complete an Ironman event, recently completed the Hever Castle Triathlon in Kent – the finale of the UK triathlon season and the last in the five-triathlon 2018 Castle Series.

Jacob, who competes in the 8-10 age group, is thought to be the youngest person to complete all five races in the gruelling series. And he was delighted to knock 13 minutes off his personal best over the course of the season.

“I love triathlons,” he said. “I find them a challenge but so much fun. I love all three parts – the swimming, cycling and running. I love to push myself to see my times improving with training.”

Kind-hearted Jacob, who has seen first hand the debilitating affect Parkinson’s can have on people, used the Hever Castle Triathlon to raise more than £1,035 for Parkinson’s UK – money that will help the Lisburn branch continue to support people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

Jacob Dumigan hands over a cheque for �1,035 to Irene Falloon, chair of the Lisburn Branch of Parkinson's UK.

“I wanted to raise money for them so they can help more people and continue research for treatment and a cure,” he added.

Thanking everyone who supported Jacob’s fundraising effort, his proud mum, Rachael said: “We are all extremely proud of Jacob’s determination to succeed and his achievements.”