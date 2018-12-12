Jacob Stockdale: Ireland and Ulster rugby star scoops BBC Sport NI Personality of the Year award

Rugby star Jacob Stockdale has been crowned 2018 BBC Sport NI Personality of the Year

The 22-year-old Ireland and Ulster star made a huge impact on the international scene, scoring a record breaking seven tries in the Six Nations as Ireland claimed a third ever Grand Slam.

Stockdale was named player of the tournament and played a key role in the summer series victory over Australia.

He finished an unforgettable year with the only try of the game in Ireland historic victory over New Zealand in Dublin.

Stockdale edged out four time World Superbike Champion and 2017 winner Jonathan Rea, and Ireland women’s hockey hero Ayesha Mc Ferran to the main award after another 12 months to savour in local sport.

Jane Tohill, Executive producer, BBC Sport NI said: “In another exceptional year for Northern Ireland sport, the quality of the sportsmen and women in contention was of the highest standard, but the panel felt that the historic nature of Jacob’s remarkable exploits in 2018 set him aside.

“He is a worthy winner of the award, following in the footsteps of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jonathan Rea, Sean Cavanagh, Margaret Johnston, Carl Frampton and David Healy. “