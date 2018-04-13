Jacob Stockdale to open up about faith

Ireland’s try scoring sensation Jacob Stockdale is to give his testimony at a special youth service in Co Down later this month.

The Ulster Winger, 21, was voted the Six Nations Player of the Championship after scoring a record seven tries in the 2018 tournament, which saw the Irish complete only their third ever Grand Slam. He scored two tries in each match against Italy, Wales and Scotland and one against England.

Jacob will be speaking on Sunday April 29 at 7pm at Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore.

The speaker will be youth worker Philip Kennedy.