Jail sentence after tenth drink driving conviction

A man who was more than three times the drink limit on Christmas Day - his tenth drink driving conviction - has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for seven years.

Jonathan Kane, (61), of Frosses Road near Cloughmills, was told by a judge his record was “appalling” and was also fined £200.

The defendant now also has five driving while disqualified convictions.

In relation to Christmas Day last year, Kane admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath at Drumadoon Road, Cloughmills; driving whilst disqualified; taking a Ford Transit van without the consent of the owner and absence of insurance.

The offences occurred just days after he appeared in court for similar offences relating to November last year - when again he was more than three times the drink limit in a van.

Relating to that occasion he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified; driving with excess alcohol; aggravated vehicle taking causing damage; failing to stop, remain and report an accident; and absence of insurance.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, the defendant pulled out in front of police at Drumadoon Road on Christmas Day and then drove erratically across the white line on several occasions.

He was found to have 117 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Regarding offences in November, the court heard a motorist at Main Street in Cloughmills was driving when Kane was at the wheel of a van approaching her on her side of the road and although she swerved the side of her car was struck.

Kane ran off and was located in the bathroom of a nearby house and told police he had been “drinking all night”.

The reading was again more than three times the limit - being 118 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said Kane had “succumbed to alcoholism” and lost his bricklaying business and marriage.

He said relatives had been trying to make sure he had no access to vehicles but he had committed the offences using vehicles which were left in to get fixed at a family member’s business.

Kane appeared at court via video link from prison where he had been on remand on the charges and was told by District Judge Liam McNally in light of the two sets of convictions, previous record and high drink readings custody was inevitable.

After being given a jail term the defendant was released on £300 bail pending appeal but is not permitted to drive in the interim period.