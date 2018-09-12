Jail term for man who sold prescription drugs outside a prison

A man who sold prescription drugs to another person outside Magilligan Prison was observed on the jail’s security cameras, a court has heard.

Ryan Best (23), who was born on Christmas Day, has admitted two charges arising out of the incident on the morning of May 25 this year.

The defendant, of Fernagh Court, Newtownabbey, was charged with selling or supplying a prescription only medicine, namely Pregabalin, without prescription.

Relating to the same date, he also faced a second charge of ‘possessing a medicinal product to which Regulation 214(1) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 applies with intent to supply it otherwise than in accordance with a prescription of an appropriate practitioner’.

The defendant appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison on Monday.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a male standing outside Magilligan Prison who appeared to be selling prescription drugs at the front of the jail.

He was found with a number of Pregabalin tablets and CCTV showed him passing a blister pack to a male wearing a Northern Ireland football jersey who handed him money.

A defence lawyer said Best had 79 previous convictions which were all either drugs offences or offences caused by drugs.

District Judge Peter King said the location was clearly an aggravating feature “if you are setting up a drug distribution business outside a prison”.

The defence lawyer said Best was a visitor to the jail and met another person he knew who was “hassling” him to give him the tablets.

The lawyer said it was not the case his client had set up a business and was a “pusher”, adding: “These people all know each other.”

Best was jailed for four months.