James McClean's house burgled during West Brom defeat to West Ham

West Brom player James McClean has hit out at those who burgled his home last night as he was a playing a Premier League match.

The Baggies star returned to his house in England from the 2-1 defeat at West Ham to find that he had been the victim of a burglary.

McClean, from Londonderry, told the Derry Journal that a television and a £26,000 watch were among the items taken. He added that the burglars had “wrecked the place”.

The Republic of Ireland star was recently named RTE Sportsperson of the Year.

He had scored the only goal for West Brom in the match at London Stadium on Tuesday night. However, Andy Carroll’s second goal in the dying seconds of injury-time resulted in a defeat for McClean’s side.

Following on from this disappointment, McClean wrote about the scene that confronted him when he returned home via an Instagram post published last night.

He said: “When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed.... Great night!”